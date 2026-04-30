The Business Times
business-time-50

AIA’s new business value climbs in first quarter on strong Hong Kong, China demand

The firm’s 18 markets in Asia include Thailand, Singapore and South Korea

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Apr 30, 2026 · 11:02 AM
    • Hong Kong and China together account for about half of the new business growth globally at AIA.
    • Hong Kong and China together account for about half of the new business growth globally at AIA. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Asia-focused insurer AIA Group reported a 13 per cent jump in first-quarter value of new business on Thursday (Apr 30) while shrugging off concerns of volatility in global capital markets amid current geopolitical tensions.

    AIA’s VONB, which gauges expected profits from new premiums and is a key barometer for future growth, came in at US$1.76 billion on a constant exchange rate basis for the three months ended Mar 31, compared with US$1.50 billion a year earlier.

    The firm’s core Hong Kong business posted a 21 per cent rise in VONB, driven by strong demand from local customers and mainland Chinese visitors seeking offshore insurance products with competitive premiums and potentially higher returns.

    The China segment, AIA’s second-largest market by sales, posted a 26 per cent rise in VONB, driven by its in-house Premier Agency sales force and selective bancassurance partnerships, where banks sell the insurer’s products to customers.

    Hong Kong and China together account for about half of the new business growth globally at AIA. Besides these regions, AIA’s 18 markets in Asia include Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.

    “Powerful structural tailwinds in the (Asia) region, such as favourable demographics, rising incomes, low levels of private insurance penetration and limited social welfare coverage, continue to create substantial demand for our insurance products,” the company said.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    On Wednesday, peer Prudential reported a nearly 10 per cent rise in quarterly new business profit, while warning that energy-driven inflation poses risks to its smaller South Asian businesses and could dampen consumer sentiment. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AIAInsurance

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Profit before tax was up 2% on the year at S$3.51 billion, as total income hit a new high of S$5.95 billion.

    DBS Q1 net profit up 1% at S$2.93 billion on record wealth management fees, beating forecasts

    Alta Advisers is now in the process of removing itself from Hong Kong’s business registry.

    Family office for US$12 billion Tetra Pak Fortune exits Hong Kong

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    Isca president Lee Boon Teck says he is looking forward to working with the council and members to build on the strong foundations it has in place.

    Deloitte’s Lee Boon Teck succeeds Teo Ser Luck as president of Singapore’s national accounting body

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More