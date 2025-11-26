The Business Times

Allianz to cut up to 1,800 jobs due to AI advances

The jobs are set to be eliminated over the next 12 to 18 months

Summarise
    • The company is actively examining how technological change will affect all employees, which could “also impact roles that are currently heavily reliant on manual processes”.
    • The company is actively examining how technological change will affect all employees, which could “also impact roles that are currently heavily reliant on manual processes”. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Wed, Nov 26, 2025 · 09:03 PM

    [MUNICH] German insurance group Allianz plans to cut up to 1,800 jobs in its travel insurance division, mainly in call centres, as artificial intelligence increasingly replaces manual processes, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters on Wednesday (Nov 26).

    Between 1,500 and 1,800 jobs are set to be eliminated at Allianz Partners over the next 12 to 18 months, the source said.

    Allianz Partners employs 22,600 people, roughly 14,000 of whom handle customer inquiries and claims by phone.

    Industry publication Versicherungsmonitor first reported on the plans.

    The insurance group declined to comment specifically on the planned job reductions.

    Allianz Partners said in a statement that it is actively examining how technological change will affect all employees, which could “also impact roles that are currently heavily reliant on manual processes”.

    A company spokesperson said that confidential talks with the works councils were currently taking place. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Allianzjob cutsArtificial Intelligence

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More