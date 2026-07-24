AmEx lifts revenue forecast, unchanged profit outlook weighs on shares

Billed business, a measure of total spending on AmEx cards, rose 9% to US$455.8 billion

AmEx posted a profit of US$4.53 per share for the three months ended June 30, sailing past expectations of US$4.40 per share. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] American Express beat second-quarter profit estimates and raised its 2026 revenue forecast, helped by strong spending from affluent customers, but its shares slipped on Friday as investors focused on an unchanged profit outlook.

Unlike many rivals that cater to a broader range of borrowers, the credit card issuer derives much of its business from higher-income consumers, who are generally better-positioned to weather inflationary pressures and maintain discretionary spending.

Billed business, a measure of total spending on AmEx cards, rose 9 per cent to US$455.8 billion, with travel and entertainment growing 10 per cent over the prior year.

AmEx’s earnings offer an early look at spending patterns among affluent consumers, providing investors with an initial read on discretionary spending before other major card networks report results.

“Six months into the year, we’re seeing stronger momentum than we expected. The investments we made in our value propositions have driven accelerated spend and revenue growth,” said CEO Stephen Squeri in a statement.

The company now expects 2026 revenue to grow 10 per cent – in line with Wall Street expectations, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

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It posted a profit of US$4.53 per share for the three months ended June 30, sailing past expectations of US$4.40 per share. Revenue rose 10 per cent to US$19.6 billion in the quarter.

Shares of American Express were down 4.5 per cent in volatile premarket trading as investors looked past the earnings beat and focused on its unchanged full-year profit forecast of US$17.30 to US$17.90 per share.

Chief financial officer Christophe Le Caillec told Reuters the company plans to reinvest its “overperformance” into marketing to support and accelerate growth.

“We see so many opportunities out there for us to invest,” he said, adding that the decision to step up investment was the reason the company left its 2026 profit growth forecast unchanged.

AmEx’s consolidated expenses came in at US$14.5 billion in the second quarter, up 12 per cent from a year earlier.

Gen Z and millennial customers have become a key growth engine for American Express, attracted by its premium travel, dining and lifestyle rewards.

The company has doubled down on that strategy through partnerships and new benefits that extend beyond traditional rewards, using travel and dining experiences to distinguish its cards as competition for affluent consumers intensifies.

In June, American Express agreed to buy Tripadvisor-owned restaurant booking platform TheFork for US$700 million.

On appetite to do more deals, Le Caillec said, “we’re always on the lookout for investment opportunities.” REUTERS