The Business Times
business-time-50

Amex tops estimates as premium card spending stays strong

Billed business increased 10% to US$428 billion

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Apr 23, 2026 · 08:33 PM
    • The company is maintaining its full-year guidance, expecting that revenue will increase 9 per cent to 10 per cent and earnings per share will range from US$17.30 to US$17.90.
    • The company is maintaining its full-year guidance, expecting that revenue will increase 9 per cent to 10 per cent and earnings per share will range from US$17.30 to US$17.90. PHOTO: BT, FILE

    DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

    [NEW YORK] American Express reported earnings that exceeded estimates as spending on the firm’s premium credit cards climbed in the first three months of the year.

    Billed business – transactions on credit cards and other products issued by the company – increased 10 per cent to US$428 billion, according to a statement on Thursday (Apr 23). That topped the US$420.6 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

    Chief executive officer Steve Squeri said the company is maintaining its full-year guidance, expecting that revenue will increase 9 per cent to 10 per cent and earnings per share will range from US$17.30 to US$17.90. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were US$4.28, beating the US$4.03 average estimate.

    Amex also “decided to increase our investments in marketing and technology to capitalise on long-term growth opportunities,” Squeri said the statement. 

    Costs in the quarter totalled US$13.9 billion, above the US$13.7 billion average estimate from analysts. 

    Squeri said in March that Amex is positioned to benefit from the rise of artificial intelligence and its impact on commerce, likening the shift to that of e-commerce and mobile payments. Squeri’s comments in his annual letter followed some market reactions to a research report that trigged concern about potential job displacement and economic disruption caused by AI.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Amex will also be refreshing its business credit cards and other products this year. Last month, the company announced a new Graphite business cash-back card, with an annual fee of US$295. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    American ExpressCorporate earnings

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Hao Mart's first outlet, which is in Whampoa, has been in operation for about 10 years.

    Hao Mart shuts stores, sinks deeper into losses with four High Court lawsuits looming

    Eu Yan Sang group chairman Richard Eu has been with the company since 1989 and has seen plenty of change over the years, such as how employees view their jobs.

    Richard Eu on how core values, customers keep Singapore’s TCM chain Eu Yan Sang relevant

    Heitsenrether, on how AI will impact the world, says: “The ability to connect with people (will not) go away with technology, especially in our business. It’s a business that’s about trust and relationships."

    From intern to C-suite: JPMorgan’s Teresa Heitsenrether on building a fully AI-powered ‘megabank’

    The fourth Amity Circle retreat was hosted by Temasek Foundation from Apr 8 to 10 in Hanoi.

    Middle East-linked energy supply shocks put Asean Power Grid back in focus

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More