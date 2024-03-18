ANZ CEO looks for India, China growth as customer focus shifts

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 5:00 pm
“Right now there is still an enormous demand for our services in mainland China,” ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott says.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

ANZ Group Holdings chief executive officer Shayne Elliott aims to grow the firm’s presence in India and Vietnam as well as in China as his clients require the bank’s services in an increasing number of locations.

“Our business is shifting geographically quite fast,” Elliott said in a Bloomberg TV interview in Hong Kong on Monday (Mar 18). “We need to respond to that as a bank. We are building out our capability in places like India, or like Vietnam, to help with that capacity as we see those trade flows and capital flows shift.”

Most of the Australian bank’s business across Asia-Pacific is through its institutional bank, where the return-on-equity has grown to mid-single digits, up from around 3 per cent when Elliott became CEO more than eight years ago, he said. In mainland China, where ANZ has about 300 people, he expects the business to keep growing.

“Right now there is still an enormous demand for our services in mainland China,” he noted. “Our business there is growing, not shrinking, same here in Hong Kong. We will continue to invest in our platforms and capabilities in Hong Kong and mainland China.”

Investors are monitoring the next move from Elliott at ANZ after the lender was given the green light to acquire Suncorp Group’s banking arm. The firm earlier this month reduced its stake in Malaysia’s AMMB Holdings and Elliott said that the bank’s strategy was focused on exiting positions it has in Bank of Tianjin and Bank Pan Indonesia. “The sooner we can find more appropriate shareholders, the better,” he added.

In its home market of Australia, Elliott struck a more hawkish tone than that of the bank’s economists on the outlook for interest rates. “The house view is that we’ll probably see rate cuts towards the end of the calendar year; my personal view is that’s still optimistic,” he said. “Inflation is still more hard set in Australia and around the world than people think.” BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Banks

Australia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Sumitomo Life completes Singlife acquisition following regulatory approval

BOJ rate hike on Tuesday is now widely expected after wages jump

Binance CEO Teng sees Bitcoin topping US$80,000 on ETF inflows

Australia set to extend rate pause as economy enters slow lane

China central bank approves Tencent’s Tenpay capital boost to 15.3 billion yuan

Bitcoin retreats from record high as ‘bubble’ talk grows louder

Breaking News

Most Popular