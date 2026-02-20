Australia banks’ record surge offers global haven from AI swings

The advance has also boosted Australia’s financials-heavy S&P/ASX 200 Index this year

Australia’s largest lender CBA, trades at 3.9 times its book value, a premium to global peers such as JPMorgan Chase, which trades at 2.4 times. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] A surge in profits is propelling Australian bank shares above their global peers this year, offering a rare pocket of outperformance for investors grappling with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market swings.

A gauge of domestic banks hit a record on Thursday (Feb 19) and is up 11 per cent in 2026 after rosy earnings updates from the country’s biggest lenders. That’s more than double the gain for the MSCI World Bank Index and surpassing comparable measures for the US, Europe and emerging markets.

Climbing profits from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking and ANZ Group Holdings supercharged the rally this month. Earnings are being supported by a strong housing market that’s bolstering mortgage growth, as well as higher interest rates that could benefit net interest margin income, according to analysts.

“The Australian banking sector has re-established itself as a low-beta haven,” as “global markets wrestle with AI-driven swings”, said Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime in Melbourne.

The spike in banking stocks marks a shift in fortunes from early 2025, when rising competition and falling interest rates squeezed margins, wiping billions from the sector. The advance has also boosted Australia’s financials-heavy S&P/ASX 200 Index this year.

Meanwhile, anxiety over the impact of AI on industries from software to logistics has spurred a virtually flat start to 2026 for the S&P 500 Index.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The positive investor response to earnings reflects robust net interest margin income, manageable bad debts and “surprises with regards to how strong credit growth actually was within the system”, said John Storey, head of Australian bank research for UBS Group in Sydney.

Still, the swift jump in Australian lenders has taken many off guard given their lofty valuations relative to peers. The country’s banks now trade around 2.4 times book value, compared to 1.6 times for US counterparts and 1.4 times for those in Europe.

The post-earnings market reaction “was a surprise to me”, said Morningstar analyst Nathan Zaia. The shares are “priced quite richly at the moment”, making it “hard to justify why they are trading at such large premiums to other regions”.

Australia’s largest lender CBA, trades at 3.9 times its book value, a premium to global peers such as JPMorgan Chase, which trades at 2.4 times.

CBA’s results offered “reassurance” to investors who were worried home loan growth would weigh on net interest margins – a risk that was partly neutralised by robust deposits, Zaia said. The earnings underscored how “people are attracted to their franchise”, he added. BLOOMBERG