The Business Times

Australia central bank again warns inflation is too high

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Feb 11, 2026 · 10:13 AM
    • Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser (right) said many parts of the economy were doing well but growth as a whole was bumping up against capacity constraints.
    • Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser (right) said many parts of the economy were doing well but growth as a whole was bumping up against capacity constraints. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SYDNEY] A top Australian central banker said on Wednesday inflation was too high and policy makers were committed to doing whatever was necessary to bring it to heel.

    Speaking at a business lunch, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said many parts of the economy were doing well but growth as a whole was bumping up against capacity constraints.

    The RBA raised its cash rate last week by a quarter point to 3.85 per cent, reversing one of three cuts made last year, and left the door open to further tightening should inflation not subside as forecast. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    InflationReserve Bank of AustraliaAustralia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More