The Business Times
business-time-50

Australia central banker says oil shock yet to slow economy

Brent crude futures hit a high of US$76.38 a barrel on Wednesday

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Jul 8, 2026 · 09:27 AM
    • “The Board will continue to act as needed to ensure inflation returns to target and the labour market to sustainable full employment,” said RBA assistant governor Sarah Hunter.
    • “The Board will continue to act as needed to ensure inflation returns to target and the labour market to sustainable full employment,” said RBA assistant governor Sarah Hunter. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SYDNEY] The recent oil shock has led to falls in Australia’s consumer and business confidence but so far there are few signs of a marked slowdown in activity, a senior central banker said on Wednesday (Jul 8).

    In a speech about supply shocks, Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Sarah Hunter said it was not always correct to look through supply shocks and if inflation expectations started to drift up, some period of low inflation and higher unemployment might be needed.

    “While supply shocks create difficult trade-offs, they do not lessen the importance of maintaining low and stable inflation,” Hunter said.

    “The Board will continue to act as needed to ensure inflation returns to target and the labour market to sustainable full employment.”

    The RBA has raised interest rates three times this year to 4.35 per cent to head off a global energy shock from the Iran war. It held policy steady in June but warned further tightening cannot be ruled out as policymakers monitored the second-round pass-throughs from higher oil prices to other prices.

    However, the possible resolution of the Iran war in June sent oil prices sliding back to pre-war levels and had markets wagering interest rates have likely peaked, with just 15 basis points of tightening priced by the year end.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Brent crude futures, however, hit a high of US$76.38 a barrel on Wednesday after the US launched new strikes on Iran following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

    “If the economy is hit by a supply shock that has a persistent upward effect on inflation... some tightening might be called for,” Hunter said.

    “But monetary policymakers would have to weigh this against the softening of economic activity and the labour market. If activity were to be more negatively affected by the shock, the bias towards tightening might be more limited.” REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Reserve Bank of AustraliaInflationAustralia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The eligible projects include Sun Group’s developments linked to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Phu Quoc in 2027.

    Targeted credit relief: Vietnam steers funding to Vingroup, Sun Group, Masterise megaprojects

    Recent cuts at e-commerce platforms such as Shopee is signalling shifting business priorities.

    E-commerce job cuts signal S-E Asia’s shift from scaling to deeper user engagement

    Koh Boon Hwee says humans have accepted that robots can take over the most repetitive, manual tasks, but are nervous about AI, which can also think.

    With AI, it’s not about coding better; workers need to think better: Koh Boon Hwee

    Dunearn House is within walking distance to Sixth Avenue MRT station and the upcoming Turf City MRT station.

    Frasers Property launches Dunearn House condo with prices from S$2,799 psf

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More