Australia’s ANZ sells 16.5% interest in Malaysia’s AmBank

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 6:45 am
The settlement of the sale is expected to take place on Mar 8.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

AUSTRALIA’S fourth-biggest bank ANZ Group said on Wednesday (Mar 6) it has agreed to sell a 16.5 per cent stake in Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings for RM3.85 (S$1.09) apiece through a block trade.

The deal has been upsized to a 16.5 per cent stake sale from 9 per cent previously agreed on Mar 5, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The offer price is a discount of 8.3 per cent to the closing price of AMMB’s shares of RM4.20 on Tuesday.

ANZ’s shareholding in AmBank will reduce to 5.2 per cent from 21.7 per cent once the sale is completed.

The stake sale is in line with ANZ’s strategy, which includes shrinking key business lines involving low-returning institutional loans and its exposure to retail and wealth banking in Asia as it looks to boost its return on equity.

Proceeds from the sale will increase ANZ’s CET1 ratio by 16 basis points, but would not have an incremental impact on profits, the bank said.

SEE ALSO

The settlement of the sale is expected to take place on Mar 8. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Banks

Australia

Malaysia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Cryptoverse: Asian traders give Bitcoin blast-off

Bitcoin cools below US$67,000, but stays in sight of record high

Visa, Western Union expand partnership to more than 40 countries

UK digital bank Monzo valued at £4 billion after new funding round

Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox posts record annual profit, launches new buyback

HSBC, StanChart, BOA aim to finance Indonesia coal retirement

Breaking News

Most Popular