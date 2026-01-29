Australian bourse operator ASX jumps after appointments to its corporate governance advisory group

ASX has been under regulatory scrutiny for the past few years

ASX's stock, up 4.9 per cent as of 0100 GMT, was on track to log its strongest session since February 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

AUSTRALIA’S ASX appointed seven members to its newly constituted advisory group on corporate governance on Thursday, in line with the independent review panel’s recommendations accepted by the bourse operator in October.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.5 per cent to A$56.40, their highest level since Dec 12.

The stock, up 4.9 per cent as of 0100 GMT, was on track to log its strongest session since February 2025 and was among the top gainers on the broader benchmark, which was down 0.8 per cent.

The establishment of the AGCG is part of a range of initiatives underway at the company, after the corporate regulator raised concerns over its operational viability in June and launched an investigation into the exchange operator’s governance practices.

The country’s main stock exchange operator on Wednesday warned of a sharp increase in annual costs after stepping up investments in technology and risk controls in the wake of a regulatory inquiry into its operations.

ASX in November appointed Philip Lowe, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, as the chair of its newly formed Advisory Group on Corporate Governance, or AGCG.

The appointments include members that bring deep expertise and global perspectives on listed entity governance, investment, superannuation, markets and stakeholder engagement, ASX said in the statement.

This comes at a time when ASX has been under regulatory scrutiny over the past few years due to a string of issues, including a company name mix-up in August 2025 and the breakdown of its Clearing House Electronic Subregister System in 2024.

The Australian Securities Exchange’s newly formed AGCG replaces the ASX Corporate Governance Council and will oversee the development and approval of ASX governance principles and recommendations. REUTERS