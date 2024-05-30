The Business Times
Companies & Markets

Australia's ANZ exits Malaysian lender AMMB with US$149 million stake sale

The sale of shares was executed via a block trade, with ANZ offering a total of 171 million shares to potential investors

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 06:59 PM
ANZ Group, Australia’s fourth-largest bank, has exited its investment in Malaysian firm AMMB Holdings by selling its entire 5.2 per cent stake for up to US$149 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The stake exit comes three years after ANZ announced it would write down the value of its investment in AMMB after the Malaysian bank settled a claim linked to the massive financial scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The sale of shares was executed via a block trade, with ANZ offering a total of 171 million shares to potential investors.

The shares were sold at a total price range of US$147 million to US$149 million, and offered at RM4.05 (S$1.16) to RM4.10 per share.

The offer price represents a discount of up to 4.2 per cent to AMMB’s last closing price of RM4.22 on Thursday (May 30). REUTERS

