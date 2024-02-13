Australia’s ANZ plans to cut 170 business banking jobs, union says

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 1:46 pm
Australian banks have been shedding jobs as they look to automate their businesses and make use of technology to re-engineer back-office operations.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Banks

AUSTRALIA’S fourth-biggest bank ANZ Group plans to cut 170 jobs at its commercial banking operations, a workers’ union said on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Australian banks have been shedding jobs as they look to automate their businesses and make use of technology to re-engineer back-office operations.

ANZ did not confirm the number of job cuts but said that headcount changes would allow it to support more customers across branches and digital platforms, and that it remained committed to investing in data and technology.

A bank spokesperson said ANZ was confident many of the employees concerned will find alternative roles within the group.

Wendy Streets, national president of the Finance Sector Union, criticised the bank, saying it was just focused on profits.

“ANZ made a profit of A$7 billion (S$6.1 billion) last year and we can’t understand why it wants to push staff out the door,” she said.

SEE ALSO

ANZ had a total headcount of 40,000, according to its last annual report.

The bank this week said first-quarter group revenue was in line with the quarterly average of first-half revenue for fiscal 2023 – a year when it made record annual profit. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Australia

Layoffs

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Traders bet on policy error in New Zealand as rate paths rupture

Franklin Templeton files for spot Ethereum ETF

Barclays team handed guidelines to ratchet up transition finance

Ueda says BOJ to keep policy easy in post-negative rate era

US Senate chair wants airline, credit card CEOs to testify on fees

Great inflation hedge unwind sees Tips ETFs lose US$43 billion

Breaking News

Most Popular