The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Bain Capital to sell US$429 million stake in India’s Axis Bank, term sheet shows

Published Tue, Apr 9, 2024 · 12:15 AM
Share this article.

BAIN Capital plans to sell stake worth US$429 million in Indian private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday (Apr 9), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The private equity firm, which first purchased shares in the bank in November 2017, will exit its entire holding with Tuesday’s stake sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bain Capital will sell about 33.40 million shares of the lender, representing an over 1 per cent stake, at an offer price in the range of 1,071 rupees to 1,076.05 rupees per share, the term sheet showed.

The lower band of the offer price is at a 0.5 per cent discount to the bank’s closing price on Monday.

Bain Capital sold shares worth US$448 million in Axis Bank in December after having offloaded some of its stake in November 2022.

BofA Securities India is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

SEE ALSO
Google’s contemplated mega deal would prompt new fight with regulators
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

Bain Capital, Axis Bank and BofA Securities did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Shares of Axis Bank have more than doubled since Bain Capital first purchased its stake, but are down 2.4 per cent so far this year.

CNBC-TV18 first reported the news on Monday. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Private equity
India
Banks
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

BREAKING NEWSBREAKING NEWS

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here