The Business Times
business-time-50

Bank of England’s Bailey says allowing inflation to run above target is appropriate

Keeping interest rates on hold was already affecting the economy, he said

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, May 29, 2026 · 06:04 PM
    • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have previously signalled they are in no rush to raise borrowing costs.
    • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have previously signalled they are in no rush to raise borrowing costs. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    BANK of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that allowing inflation to run above the central bank’s 2 per cent target is justified given the uncertainty about the impact of the Iran war on the economy and the weak pace of growth.

    “But that tolerance would weaken if signs of second-round effects begin to emerge,” Bailey said in the text of a speech he was due to deliver at a conference in Reykjavik organised by Iceland’s central bank.

    The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee kept interest rates on hold on April 30 as it waited to see the economic impact of the Iran war.

    In his speech on Friday, Bailey reiterated comments that he made last week in which he said that the BoE had tightened monetary policy by taking rate cuts off the table “and that is already affecting the economy.”

    “We have to monitor the situation in the Middle East and how it affects the UK economy and inflation very closely and adjust policy as required,” he said in Reykjavik.

    Bailey and most of his colleagues on the MPC have previously signalled they are in no rush to raise borrowing costs.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    By contrast, policymakers at the European Central Bank have signalled a likely rate rise in June after it cut rates by more than the BoE before the war.

    Financial markets are fully pricing one BoE quarter-point rate hike and a roughly one-in-three chance of a second one over the remainder of 2026. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Bank of EnglandAndrew BaileyInflationUK economyUnited Kingdom

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    KSL's Khoo Lee Feng says it is "not so much what you study, but how you learn".

    Johor property old hand KSL readies family handover amid market boom

    More than 95% of Seatrium's net order book comprises "series-build" projects.

    Seatrium eyes S$28 billion in project opportunities amid global race for energy security

    China has launched the biggest shake-up of its cross-border tax system in decades, threatening three popular brokers with at least US$330 million of penalties.

    China targets offshore billions in biggest crackdown in decades

    Terence Wong, founder and CEO of Azure Capital (left), with Trek 2000 executive chairman and group president Wayne Tan.

    Trek 2000 shares jump 26% after Osim founder Ron Sim drops claims, sells 7.3% stake to Azure Capital

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More