The growing use of AI also brings fresh cybersecurity threats

New forms of digital money, such as stablecoins and tokenised deposits, are likely to co-exist and interact, which poses fresh challenges for policymakers. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Global policymakers must strengthen defences against financial stability and cybersecurity risks posed by the emergence of new forms of digital money and financial infrastructure, Bank of Japan executive director Kazushige Kamiyama said on Friday (Nov 26).

New forms of digital money, such as stablecoins and tokenised deposits, are likely to co-exist and interact, which poses fresh challenges for policymakers such as ensuring the diversity does not create unnecessary fragmentation or undermine financial stability, he said.

The growing use of AI also brings fresh cybersecurity risks, requiring authorities and institutions to strengthen their defences against the growing ability of AI to discover and exploit vulnerabilities, Kamiyama said.

“My central message is that technological innovation offers significant opportunities to improve money and payments, but innovation must go hand in hand with trust,” Kamiyama said in a speech at the International Monetary Fund’s seminar on digital money and payments in Tokyo.

“Central bank money will continue to play a fundamental role as the anchor of trust in the monetary system,” he said.

Tokenisation is the process of turning assets such as bonds, deposits and securities into digital tokens that can be traded and settled on programmable platforms.

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Policymakers globally are increasingly moving beyond experiments toward establishing rules and infrastructure for wider use, while seeking to ensure tokenised finance remains in the realm of regulated money and traditional financial system.

By creating new channels of trading across institutions and markets, tokenisation may amplify market movements during times of stress, Kamiyama said, citing it among risks that warrant vigilance.

Interconnected platforms may also allow cyber incidents to spread quickly, meaning new platforms must be designed with security and resilience from the outset, he said.

Beyond technological challenges, policymakers must create legal frameworks to clarify whether the transfer of a token effectively transfers legal rights and obligations in the underlying asset, Kamiyama said.

“Taken together, these challenges show that the benefits of tokenisation depend not on technology alone, but also on sound institutional arrangements, clear legal frameworks, and public-private cooperation,” he said. BLOOMBERG