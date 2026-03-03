The Business Times

Bank of Japan to experiment with blockchain settlement for reserves, Governor Ueda says

Using blockchain technology would allow scope for instant settlement 24 hours a day

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Mar 3, 2026 · 01:19 PM
    • The experiments will be part of a "sandbox project" under way at the BOJ to enable the use of central bank money for a range of settlements using blockchain, Kazuo Ueda said in a speech.
    • The experiments will be part of a "sandbox project" under way at the BOJ to enable the use of central bank money for a range of settlements using blockchain, Kazuo Ueda said in a speech. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will conduct experiments for using blockchain technology to settle deposits that financial institutions park with the central bank, Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday.

    The experiments will be part of a “sandbox project” under way at the BOJ to enable the use of central bank money for a range of settlements using blockchain, Ueda said in a speech titled “the New Financial Ecosystem and the Role of Central Banks”.

    “We intend to make further progress, with the support of external experts, exploring methods of connection with existing systems as well as examining use cases such as domestic interbank settlement and securities settlement,” Ueda said.

    The BOJ manages intrabank settlement, liquidity and monetary policy through commercial banks’ reserve accounts held at the central bank.

    Introducing blockchain technology to settle such reserves would allow scope for instant settlement 24 hours a day and reduce gridlock risk in stress events, analysts have said. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Bank of JapanBlockchainKazuo UedaJapan

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More