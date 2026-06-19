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Bank of Japan Governor Ueda discharged from hospital

Ueda missed the BOJ’s policy meeting on Tuesday

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Published Fri, Jun 19, 2026 · 04:13 PM
    • Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda was in hospital getting treatment for an infected liver cyst.
    • Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda was in hospital getting treatment for an infected liver cyst. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda was discharged from hospital on Friday (Jun 19), the central bank said.

    Ueda will come into the office to work from Tuesday and continue treatment for about two weeks, the BOJ said in a statement.

    The 74-year-old governor had been in hospital for about two weeks getting treatment for an infected liver cyst. He missed the BOJ’s policy meeting on Tuesday, when the central bank raised interest rates to a 31-year high. REUTERS

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