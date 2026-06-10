The Business Times
business-time-50

Bank of Japan governor Ueda hospitalised, will miss June meeting

Ueda will attend the next July 30-31 policy meeting

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Jun 10, 2026 · 06:06 PM — Updated Wed, Jun 10, 2026 · 07:26 PM
    • Kazuo Ueda is expected to remain in hospital for about two weeks.
    • Kazuo Ueda is expected to remain in hospital for about two weeks. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has been hospitalised for medical treatment and will miss the June 15 to 16 policy meeting, the central bank said on Wednesday.

    The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates next week to levels unseen in three decades to counter mounting inflationary pressures from the Iran war.

    It is the first time for the governor, who chairs the BOJ’s meeting, to miss a policy-setting meeting since it began deciding policy under the current arrangement in 1998.

    The governor will submit a written statement on his view on policy but will not participate in next week’s vote, the BOJ said in a statement.

    Ueda, 74, is expected to remain in hospital for about two weeks getting treatment for an infected liver cyst, work remotely and attend the next July 30 to 31 policy meeting, the central bank said.

    Complicated communication of future steps

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    His hospitalisation is unlikely to affect next week’s decision, with a rate hike widely anticipated following the BOJ’s recent hawkish signals and a board leaning increasingly toward an imminent tightening, said Mari Iwashita, executive rates strategist at Nomura Securities.

    “But it will certainly complicate the BOJ’s communication at a time markets are already shifting attention to the pace and timing of rate hikes beyond June,” she said.

    “With Ueda’s absence, the BOJ may decide not to send clear signals on the future rate path. Given uncertainty on how long it may take for the governor to fully recover, it’s also become more unclear on whether the BOJ would hike again this year.”

    Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino will preside over the rate review in place of Ueda, and the other deputy governor, Shinichi Uchida, is set to host the post-meeting press conference, the BOJ said.

    The announcement follows one the BOJ made in late May that its Deputy Governor Uchida had been discharged from hospital after recovering from leukaemia treatment. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Kazuo UedaBank of Japan

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Within the past year, pay for AI roles has climbed by about 15 to 25 per cent, according to recruitment firm Robert Walters.

    AI salaries in Singapore rising 5 times faster than overall wages, fresh grads earn up to S$90k a year

    Shopee owner Sea Ltd.'s stock has taken a beating since September, when it was valued at roughly US$116 billion.

    Shopee cuts hundreds of developer jobs globally during pivot to AI

    Siranudh Scott had caused an internet sensation with a video accusing his brother of allegedly abusing him during his childhood years.

    ‘I felt like dying’: Thai Singha beer scion speaks up after disclosure of alleged sexual abuse

    The Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Kuala Lumpur drew criticism from conservative groups as not reflecting Malaysia’s identity.

    The tourism tug-of-war – concerts, cash and culture wars in Malaysia

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More