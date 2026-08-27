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Bank of Korea delivers back-to-back rate hike to curb inflation risks

The central bank last raised rates at consecutive meetings in early 2023

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Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 09:38 AM
    • Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun Song attends a monetary policy meeting at the central bank's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 27, 2026.
    • Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun Song attends a monetary policy meeting at the central bank's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Aug 27, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    THE Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate at a second consecutive meeting, moving to contain inflation risks fuelled by stronger-than-expected economic growth amid an unprecedented semiconductor boom.

    The central bank increased its seven-day repurchase rate by a quarter point to 3 per cent on Thursday, a move predicted by 14 of 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Authorities also had conducted a quarter-point increase in July, the BOK’s first hike since January 2023.

    The central bank last raised rates at consecutive meetings in early 2023, capping a run of seven straight hikes.

    The decision comes as South Korea’s export-driven economy powers ahead on exceptionally strong demand for semiconductors tied to the global artificial-intelligence build-out. In addition to tightening policy, the BOK raised its growth forecast for this year and next substantially.

    Governor Shin Hyun Song is scheduled to hold a press conference from around 11.10 am in Seoul, where he’ll explain the board’s thinking behind the decision and shed light on his expectations for what lies ahead. BLOOMBERG

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    Bank of KoreaInterest ratesInflationSouth Korea

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