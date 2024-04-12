Bank of Korea keeps rate on hold, opting for steady stance after polls
THE Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate on hold in a decision underscoring its aim to rein in inflationary pressure in a steady manner after an election setback for the ruling party.
South Korea’s central bank Friday kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 3.5 per cent, a level it characterises as restrictive, marking the 10th consecutive decision to hold since it last hiked in early 2023. All 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast policy would stay unchanged. The won was mostly steady.
The decision shows the board remains worried about inflation, which outstripped expectations in March and stayed above the bank’s 2 per cent target.
Rising costs of living were high on the minds of voters when they cast their ballots in Wednesday’s parliamentary election, which resulted in a major defeat for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s ruling party.
Rising costs have been fueled by weakness in the won.
“The exchange rate makes it more difficult for the BOK to sound dovish,” said Moon Hong Cheol, an analyst at DB Financial Investment. “The question today is how Governor Rhee will interpret the movement in the currency as he’s previously said there are various factors affecting it.”
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
The won has been one of Asia’s worst performers this year, slipping by 5.9 per cent.
With expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts having been pushed back, it would be difficult for the BOK to embark on an easing cycle, as it would put further pressure on the won and possibly spur cost-push inflation through imports.
After the faster than expected US price growth in March, investors have trimmed their 2024 Fed rate cut predictions to two, with the first not expected until September. BLOOMBERG
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
Bank of Korea keeps rate on hold, opting for steady stance after polls
Federal Reserve’s Barkin says recent inflation data ‘not supportive’ of case for rate cuts
Former Fed chief Bernanke to set out Bank of England reforms
Japan’s finance minister says authorities are looking at factors behind yen moves
Sam Bankman-Fried appeals fraud conviction, 25-year jail term
US dollar weakens after producer prices data, falls below 153 against yen