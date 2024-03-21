Bank mergers face higher hurdle for FDIC approval under plan

US BANKS would have to clear steeper regulatory hurdles to merge with another lender under a plan by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).

The FDIC on Thursday (Mar 21) is planning to propose guidance that would add scrutiny to the process of getting a green light for a merger. The decision would more directly take into account effects on financial stability and communities, according to the proposal.

During the Biden administration, financial regulators have expressed concerns over tie-ups with lenders. In January, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued its own plan that would subject banks to a tougher and potentially longer road to approval. The Federal Reserve has also said its planning to take a look.

Under the FDIC’s new guidance, mergers resulting in a combined bank with more than $100 billion in assets would face increased scrutiny around financial stability and anti-money laundering compliance. Those that lead to a lender with at least $50 billion would face more scrutiny on how the community served by the banks would be affected.

“Given the increased number, size, and complexity of large banks, greater attention to the financial stability risks that could arise from a merger involving a large bank is warranted,” the FDIC said in its proposal.

The regulator will vote to propose the plan on Thursday and then the public will have a chance to weigh in with comments. The FDIC would then have to vote again to finalise the guidance after making any changes. BLOOMBERG