Bank of Singapore appoints Collins Chin as global CFO

He takes up the new role after having been the head of investor relations at the bank’s parent, OCBC

Collins Chin (above) was at OCBC since 2009. PHOTO: BANK OF SINGAPORE

[SINGAPORE] The Bank of Singapore on Monday (Jan 19) announced that it has appointed Collins Chin as the new global chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Chin, who replaces Ho Soo Woon, will be a member of the Bank of Singapore’s global management committee, reporting to chief executive officer, Jason Moo.

Ho is about 62 and left the role in 2025 after 14 years.

Prior to his new role, Chin was the head of investor relations at the bank’s parent company, OCBC. He joined OCBC in 2009 as the head of group financial and management reporting, before taking up the position of head of investor relations in 2013.

Chin also held regional leadership roles in Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Capital across the finance, capital markets and risk functions.

Moo said: “His appointment is a testament to the commitment of OCBC Group to nurture homegrown talent and provide opportunities for career progression and mobility across the group.”