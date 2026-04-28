Bank of Singapore strengthens family office, wealth advisory team to support UHNW demand

Ultra-high-net-worth clients are a ‘key growth segment’, says the bank

In 2025, the Bank of Singapore's family office and wealth advisory team registered a record number of client engagements globally. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Bank of Singapore (BOS) on Tuesday (Apr 28) announced several new appointments as part of efforts to strengthen the senior leadership bench for its family office and wealth advisory businesses.

“This is a strategic move to support clients as they address increasing complexities in planning for succession, legacy and wealth transfer – an especially important concern for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, which is a key growth segment for the bank,” BOS said.

The private banking arm of OCBC noted that in 2025, its family office and wealth advisory team received a record number of client engagements globally, with growth trajectory for this segment “projected to accelerate”.

To support the growing wealth advisory demand, BOS has named banking veteran Elvin Ho as head of family office and structuring solutions.

He will step into the new role on May 4 to lead the bank’s competency and solutions centre in developing its family office offering. This involves wealth structures, particularly for the UHNW segment, and philanthropy-related services.

He joins from JPMorgan Private Bank, where he advised UHNW clients across South-east Asia on multi-jurisdictional general taxation, estate and succession planning.

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Prior to this, he spent 19 years at UBS in senior roles spanning wealth planning, investment consulting, markets and business risk.

Meanwhile, Guo Jiawen has been appointed to the role of head of family office and wealth advisory for Singapore, where she will oversee the Singapore-based wealth advisory team.

Harry Ng has been appointed senior wealth adviser, a role in which he will provide oversight of key client relationships for the Singapore and Malaysia markets.

Meanwhile, Christine Wong will continue to lead the Hong Kong family office and wealth advisory team to serve BOS’ growing domestic and Greater China markets, while Yasmine Omari leads the Dubai team to support clients from Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The appointees will report to Paul Chua, head of family office and wealth advisory.