Binance to end support for USDC stablecoin on Tron blockchain network

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 3:43 pm
Users can continue trading USDC on Binance, while deposits and withdrawals of USDC via other supported networks will not be impacted.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Binance

CRYPTOCURRENCY exchange Binance said on Monday (Mar 25) it will end support for deposits and withdrawals via the Tron blockchain network for a digital stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar.

Last month, Boston-based crypto firm Circle said it would no longer mint USDC tokens on Tron, a fast-growing platform widely used for transferring stablecoins.

Stablecoins are digital tokens that are designed to keep a constant value and are backed by traditional currencies.

Users can continue trading USDC on Binance, while deposits and withdrawals of USDC via other supported networks will not be impacted, the cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Stablecoins

Cryptocurrencies

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Apac private equity deals plunge as macro uncertainties unsettle investors: Bain & Co

Goldman’s hedge-fund clients get more active in crypto options

Swiftonomics boosts card billings by 35%; UOB cardholders spent over S$30 million on tickets

Once high-flying bankers in Hong Kong become a lost generation

Japan’s top currency diplomat says yen weakness doesn’t reflect fundamentals

Japan private equity deals jump in otherwise gloomy year for Asia

Breaking News

Most Popular