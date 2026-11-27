Binance lifts withdrawal suspension after US$6.3 billion crypto heist
The platform has completed its recovery work
- A record US$6.3 billion was stolen from Binance last month by North Korean hackers. PHOTO: REUTERS
BINANCE said on Thursday (Nov 26) its withdrawal recovery work is complete and it has lifted its withdrawal suspension after a record US$6.3 billion was stolen in a hack last month.
The crypto platform added that a small number of networks are temporarily paused while they undergo maintenance or planned upgrades, separate from its completed recovery work. REUTERS
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