Binance’s rivals muscle in on Bitcoin trading around the world

CRYPTO exchanges are eating into Binance’s share of Bitcoin trading outside the US as overseas expansion efforts and changing regulations reshape the competitive dynamics of the digital-asset industry.

Over the past year, the world’s largest crypto exchange saw its share of such Bitcoin trading drop to 55.3 per cent from 81.3 per cent, according to research firm Kaiko. For smaller tokens known as Altcoins, the proportion fell to 50.5 per cent from 58 per cent.

Kaiko pegged the changes to Binance’s decision to end a promotion that scrapped trading fees. “Offshore markets have become less concentrated, with smaller exchanges gaining momentum as trade volumes recovered,” the company’s analysts wrote in a note.

Platforms like Bybit and OKX have expanded their footprints in regions such as Asia, while Binance has been grappling with the fallout of legal issues. The company and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to US anti-money laundering and sanctions violations in November last year.

Bybit’s share of non-US Bitcoin trading reached 9.3 per cent over the past year, up from 2 per cent, according to Kaiko. OKX accounts for 7.3 per cent currently, up from 3 per cent.

Binance has been trying to rebuild its reputation while operating under the watchful gaze of US regulators. Under new boss Richard Teng �– a former regulator in Singapore – the exchange has tightened token listing rules and appointed a board of directors.

The digital-asset industry as a whole has benefited from a fourfold jump in the Bitcoin price since the start of last year. The rebound from a 2022 rout took the token to a record high of US$73,798 last month, catalysing trading volumes. Bitcoin was steady at US$66,357 as of 8.20 am in London on Tuesday (Apr 23). BLOOMBERG