The Business Times
business-time-50

Bitcoin roars past US$70,000 as yields sink, Trump sparks optimism

Bitcoin rose more than 3% to over US$71,500, its highest level since June 1

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 05:37 PM
    • The crypto market rose along with risk assets following US plans to buy back longer-dated treasuries, which sent yields tumbling and the dollar to a three-month low.
    • The crypto market rose along with risk assets following US plans to buy back longer-dated treasuries, which sent yields tumbling and the dollar to a three-month low. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LONDON] Bitcoin surpassed US$70,000 for the first time in over two months, propelled by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s successful move to push US bond yields lower and a high-stakes meeting President Donald Trump held with industry leaders.

    Bitcoin rose more than 3 per cent to over US$71,500, its highest level since June 1. Other digital assets were also up for the day. A token associated with offshore exchange Hyperliquid climbed 23 per cent in 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data, after Trump indicated the US is looking at options for allowing the derivatives platform to operate in the country.

    The crypto market rose along with risk assets following US plans to buy back longer-dated treasuries, which sent yields tumbling and the dollar to a three-month low.

    “When yields drop and the dollar weakens, risk assets tend to rally, and we’ve already seen Bitcoin move higher on the news,” said Jeff Mei, chief operating officer at BTSE.

    Thursday’s move builds on Bitcoin’s 7 per cent surge yesterday that wiped out US$2.7 billion in cryptocurrency short positions in 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

    Positive sentiment returned to the crypto market on Wednesday after Trump met with crypto executives from firms including Coinbase Global Payward and Blockchain.com Group Holdings. The move helped revive optimism around the Clarity Act, a crypto market structure Bill that failed to make it to a vote before the Senate’s August recess. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Bitcoin

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    When BT visited the Japan Home outlet at Westgate on Wednesday, it was engage in a two-day “stocktaking exercise”.

    Japan Home licenses Singapore retail stores to Valu$ owner Radha Exports

    Sats posted a S$75.1 million net profit for Q1, up 6% from S$70.9 million in the same year-ago period.

    Sats slides over 10% as investors dump shares on profit margin squeeze

    On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 79-year-old stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council with immediate effect for “personal reasons”.

    From sales exec to DBS chairman: A look at Peter Seah’s illustrious career

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More