Bitcoin’s rally is creating around 1,500 ‘millionaire wallets’ daily

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 6:25 am
The wallets are digital addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain, in which users can store cryptocurrency.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Bitcoin

BITCOIN’S record-breaking rally appears to be creating around 1,500 new “millionaire wallets” daily, according to crypto analytics firm Kaiko Research.

The wallets are digital addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain, in which users can store cryptocurrency. Data such as the number of tokens a wallet holds is accessible since the network is public and not controlled by any centralised intermediaries. However, the addresses are anonymous, making it hard to distinguish whether they are controlled by individuals or entities.

The original cryptocurrency has soared around 70 per cent already this year amid exuberance over surging demand for US exchange-traded funds that were first allowed to hold the tokens in January. Even so, the pace of new millionaire wallets being created is lower than during the last bull-market run of 2021, when more than 4,000 wallets were reaching the million-dollar mark daily. The high for the current year was 1,691 wallets on Mar 1.

The slower pace could be due to a few things. Fresh capital has yet to arrive in full force; large so-called whales are taking profits while Bitcoin hits new highs; whales are storing their holdings with custodians, rather than personal wallets, Kaiko said in a report on Monday (Mar 11).

“In 2021, there was a huge influx in capital as all manner as bull sought to benefit from the crypto hype,” the report said. “This time around, whales could be taking a more cautious approach, waiting to see if the gains have legs before investing.” BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Cryptocurrencies

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Crypto product inflows soar to record high, CoinShares says

JPMorgan’s Dimon urges Federal Reserve to wait past June before cutting rates

Nvidia ETF that delivers double gains sees record flows

ECB is leaning toward keeping banks’ minimum reserve level at 1%

More women in tech, increasing digital adoption among key trends: UOB’s Choo Wan Sim

HSBC to hire almost 50 bankers for startup, venture lending in US

Breaking News

Most Popular