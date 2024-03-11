Bitcoin tops US$72,000 for the first time as rally builds steam

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 5:20 pm
Bitcoin jumped as much as 3.2 per cent to US$71,631.45 on Monday (Mar 11).
PHOTO: AFP

Bitcoin

BITCOIN topped US$72,000 for the first time, advancing for a sixth straight day and taking this year’s rally to almost 70 per cent on the back of massive inflows into US exchange-traded funds.

The original cryptocurrency jumped as much as 5.5 per cent to US$$72,201 on Monday (Mar 11). Smaller tokens like Ether, Solana and Avalanche also advanced. 

“This rally comes following a weak Asian trading session in which shorts tested the conviction of longs – it appears the longs have given a rather convincing positive answer,” said Richard Galvin, founder of Australia-based crypto-focused investment firm DACM.

Investors have poured a net almost US$10 billion into a batch of new Bitcoin ETFs since they launched in the US two months ago, igniting a broad surge in crypto markets. Digital assets scored another win on Monday, as the London Stock Exchange confirmed it will accept applications for admitting Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded notes. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Cryptocurrencies

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC to hire almost 50 bankers for startup, venture lending in US

Goldman loses senior Asia macro sales executive Mats Dewitte

UK regulator to allow crypto exchange-traded notes for professional investors

India’s top court orders SBI bank to share political donors’ names by Tuesday

Sias urges Great Eastern to address minority investors’ concerns instead of dismissing them on legal technicality

HSBC makes key hires to boost growth in ultra-high-net-worth market in Asia

Breaking News

Most Popular