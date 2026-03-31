Blackstone to debut first hedge fund for mini-millionaires

The new fund aims to make relatively liquid bets across an array of asset classes

The BXHF is set to start trading this year and is open to investors who meet the requirements for both accredited investors and qualified purchasers. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

BLACKSTONE is launching its first hedge fund for affluent individuals, as the US$1.3 trillion asset manager intensifies its push to bring alternative investments to doctors, lawyers and other professionals with disposable income to invest.

The new fund aims to make relatively liquid bets, meaning they can be easily sold, across an array of asset classes including credit, equities and so-called special situations – one-off events such as corporate spinoffs or supply-chain disruptions.

It will invest about 30 per cent of its assets in other hedge funds, people familiar with the matter said.

The Blackstone Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund (BXHF) is set to start trading this year and is open to investors who meet the requirements for both accredited investors and qualified purchasers, defined as individuals with at least US$5 million of investments, a filing showed.

The trillions of dollars sitting in the accounts of everyday investors and so-called mini-millionaires have become a holy grail for alternative asset managers, which have been searching for sources of capital beyond their traditional base of institutional backers.

Blackstone has been at the forefront of the broader movement to tap retail cash to invest in private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure, and to get private assets into the US$14 trillion market for defined-contribution retirement plans, which just got a boost from a new US Labor Department plan.

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But this is its first hedge fund for individuals, and it will compete against other hedge fund firms that have been increasingly tapping private-wealth channels as they look to broaden their investor bases.

A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.

Blackstone’s new retail hedge fund offering will limit redemptions to 10 per cent of fund assets each quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified because those terms are not yet public.

If that redemption limit is not hit, investors can redeem all of their cash at once. That differs from its offering for institutions, which typically have to withdraw over a longer period of time.

Still, Blackstone will charge investors a 2 per cent fee for withdrawing their money in under a year, according to the filing. The fund will also charge a 1.25 per cent management fee and take a 12.5 per cent cut of profits once it earns at least a 5 per cent return.

Clients will pay a second layer of fees on assets invested in outside hedge funds. Hedge funds typically charge fees of 2 per cent of assets and 20 per cent of profits.

The new fund sits within Blackstone’s alternatives-focused Multi-Asset Investing unit, known as BXMA, whose assets swelled to more than US$96 billion last year, up 14 per cent from 2024. The unit invests in outside hedge funds and runs its own internal hedge fund, both of which are limited to institutional investors, including family offices, endowments and foundations.

The new fund will grant retail clients access to the same pool of underlying hedge fund managers, as well as direct investments made by the BXMA team.

Unlike the planned fund for retail investors, BXMA’s existing hedge fund for institutions focuses more heavily on more-illiquid financial instruments such as synthetic risk transfers – a way for banks to take risk off their balance sheets – as well as structured equity, a blend of debt and equity, the people said.

Blackstone’s capital from private wealth has trebled to more than US$300 billion in the past five years as at Dec 31, 2025. However, concerns over the suitability of private assets for retail investors have pressured some of its funds, including its real estate fund for wealthy investors and, more recently, its private credit fund for individuals.

That fund, known as BCRED, posted its first monthly loss in more than three years in February.

Last month, for the first time since 2022, Blackstone’s Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust took in more money from investors than it paid out. However, its net asset value of US$55 billion is still significantly down from its US$70 billion high. BLOOMBERG