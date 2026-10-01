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Blackstone’s Gautam Banerjee joins DBS board

He currently serves on the boards of Singtel and GIC

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Thu, Oct 1, 2026 · 08:17 AM
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    • Banerjee previously spent more than 30 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
    • Banerjee previously spent more than 30 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers. PHOTO: DBS

    [SINGAPORE] Gautam Banerjee has joined the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank, with immediate effect, the bank said on Thursday (Oct 1).

    He is currently chairman and senior managing director of Blackstone Singapore.

    Banerjee previously spent more than 30 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers, including nine years as executive chairman of PwC Singapore before retiring from the accounting firm in December 2012.

    He also served as a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2007 to 2009, and currently serves on the boards of Singtel and GIC.

    “Over the course of his career, he has developed deep expertise in governance, risk oversight and long-term value creation,” said DBS chairman Peter Seah.

    Banerjee’s previous appointments include directorships of Singapore Airlines, Piramal Enterprises and Defence Science and Technology Agency, as well as the chairmanship of Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise.

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