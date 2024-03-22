BOE’s Bailey says rate cuts in play

Published Fri, Mar 22, 2024 · 4:04 pm
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey says "we are not seeing a lot of sticky persistence" in inflation and "that is the judgment we have to keep coming back to".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bank of England

BANK of England (BOE) governor Andrew Bailey said expectations of interest rate cuts this year were not “unreasonable” and he struck an optimistic tone about the UK economy, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Mar 22).

“The fact that we have a curve that has cuts in it for the year as a whole is not unreasonable to me,” Bailey told the FT in an interview, adding he was encouraged by recent signs that inflation in Britain was on the wane.

“All our meetings are in play. We take a fresh decision every time,” he told the FT when asked if all the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings were live when it comes to possible rate cuts.

The BOE on Thursday kept its benchmark Bank Rate on hold at a 16-year high of 5.25 per cent but two MPC members dropped their calls for a rate hike in the face of easing inflation and Bailey said “things are moving in the right direction”.

In his interview with the FT, Bailey said “we are not seeing a lot of sticky persistence” in inflation and “that is the judgment we have to keep coming back to”. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Andrew Bailey

Interest rates

UK economy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

The great central bank policy reversal kicks off

China securities regulator launches inspections of mutual funds

Alibaba-backed fintech Akulaku secures HSBC financing, aims for double-digit growth

UK’s Legal & General shelves China business licence plan, cuts headcount: sources

Thai central bank to weigh recalibrating neutral stance in April

Australia’s central bank warns of another tough year for borrowers, businesses

Breaking News

Most Popular