China boosts supervision of fund firms, launches inspections, newspaper reports

Published Fri, Mar 22, 2024 · 10:40 am
The latest round of inspections, conducted by local branches of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, is comprehensive in nature, covering daily operations, training, and Chinese Communist Party building, the 21st Century Business Herald said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)

CHINA’S securities regulator has launched onsite inspections of some mutual fund companies as part of efforts to strengthen management of the industry, the 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday.

The securities watchdog, under newly appointed Chairman Wu Qing, vowed a week ago to set up a “textbook-style” supervision model to regulate China’s US$3.8 trillion mutual fund industry.

The latest round of inspections, conducted by local branches of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), is comprehensive in nature, covering daily operations, training, and Chinese Communist Party building, the newspaper said. It did not name the asset managers inspected.

The CSRC branches inspected fund companies based outside their own regions, which the article said can prevent local interference.

Wu, nicknamed “broker butcher” after an earlier regulatory stint, was appointed CSRC chairman in early February as part of the government’s efforts to revive confidence in an ailing stock market.

Earlier this month, Wu vowed to protect small investors by cracking down on market misbehaviour and improving the quality of listed companies. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Mutual funds

China

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin set for one of worst weeks in 2024 as ETF demand falters

Bank mergers face higher hurdle for FDIC approval under plan

Goldman Sachs raises US$700 million to co-invest with hedge funds

Private credit’s default recovery rates are worse than its biggest rival

China’s Ping An Insurance 2023 net profit falls 22.8%

Wary of inflation, Taiwan central bank raises key rate in surprise move

Breaking News

Most Popular