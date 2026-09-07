China insurer capital injections could boost stock investments, analysts say

Five state insurers to get 70 billion yuan, sooner than market expected

China Life Insurance (Group) Co said that it will receive 35 billion yuan and China Taiping Insurance Group seven billion yuan, while PICC Group plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan through a private A-share placement to the finance ministry. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING/SHANGHAI] Beijing’s plan to inject capital into big state-owned insurers is expected to ease capital constraints and solvency pressures that have held back insurers from investing more long-term funds into the stock market, analysts said.

Five state-owned insurers and three banks said on Sunday (Sep 6) that they would raise up to a combined 360 billion yuan (US$53.6 billion) through capital injections from the Ministry of Finance and other shareholders.

The finance ministry said that it would issue 300 billion yuan in special bonds to fund the injections, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

It would mark the first time China has used special bonds to support insurers, extending a financing tool previously reserved for state-owned banks.

The recapitalisation could help bolster state insurers that were directed to support the stock market with medium- and long-term funds, while positioning them to help regulators manage smaller, higher-risk insurance companies.

“The state-led injection will make it easier for insurers to buy equities and meet solvency requirements,” said Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, noting Beijing had asked them to invest 30 per cent of new premiums into stocks from the beginning of last year.

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The share of assets invested in equities was only 21 per cent at the end of 2025 based on five major listed mainland insurers, he added.

Zhongtai Securities analysts said in a note that in the short term, the fresh capital would ease pressure on solvency ratios, particularly core solvency, that were negatively affected by a decline in government bond yields used to value liabilities.

Over the medium term it removes a constraint on insurers boosting long-term equity investments, and longer term it strengthens the capital base of state-owned insurers, they explained.

The state funds for insurers arrived sooner than anticipated. The finance ministry said in March that it would issue special bonds to recapitalise banks, and many in the market had expected capital support for insurance groups would not materialise until 2027.

Five state insurers will receive a combined 70 billion yuan in capital from the ministry.

China Life Insurance (Group) Co said that it will receive 35 billion yuan and China Taiping Insurance Group seven billion yuan, while PICC Group plans to raise up to 15 billion yuan through a private A-share placement to the finance ministry.

The scale of the state insurers’ recapitalisation is significantly smaller than the 200 billion yuan the market had expected earlier, Citi analysts said in a report.

“This downsized package underscores the healthier capital positions of Chinese insurers, indicating an overall lower urgency for aggressive capital replenishment,” they noted.

China’s insurance stocks fell on Monday, however, as some investors warned against reading too much into the move and chose to focus on the earnings dilution impact.

The CSI Founder Fubon Insurance Theme Index fell 2.1 per cent, while the Hang Seng Composite Index – Financials fell 0.9 per cent, but the broader CSI300 blue-chip index was up 0.2 per cent.

“It does not necessarily translate into more money flowing into the real economy, and you need to monitor what other stimulus will follow,” said Charles Wang, chairman of Shenzhen Dragon Pacific Capital Management. REUTERS