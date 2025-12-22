The Business Times

China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged for seventh month in a row in December

Summarise
    • China kept its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.00 per cent and its five-year LPR at 3.50 per cent.
    • China kept its one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.00 per cent and its five-year LPR at 3.50 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Mon, Dec 22, 2025 · 09:33 AM

    [SHANGHAI] China left benchmark lending rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive month in December on Monday, matching market expectations.

    The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.00 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.50 per cent.

    In a Reuters survey of 25 market participants conducted last week, all participants predicted no change to either of the two rates.

    Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    People's Bank of ChinaInterest ratesChina economyChina

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More