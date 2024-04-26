The Business Times
China’s Bank of Communications Q1 profit rises 1.44%

Published Fri, Apr 26, 2024 · 05:21 PM
CHINA’S Bank of Communications (BoCom), reported a 1.44 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit amid a slowing economy.

BoCom, the first among five of the nation’s biggest state banks reporting first-quarter results, booked a net profit of 24.99 billion yuan (S$4.7 billion) in the three months ended March, up from 24.63 billion yuan in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing on Friday (Apr 26).

China’s lenders face shrinking profitability as they are urged to reduce interest rates on loans to help bolster flagging sectors as lending demand falls.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) – a key gauge of profitability – was 1.27 per cent at the end of March versus 1.28 per cent at the end of December last year.

Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.32 per cent at the end of March versus 1.33 per cent at the end of last year. REUTERS

