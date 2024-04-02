The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

China’s ICBC to provide 300-billion yuan in tourism financing

Published Tue, Apr 2, 2024 · 04:34 PM
Share this article.

THE Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will offer 300-billion yuan (S$56.1 billion) in financing to boost the nation’s tourism sector amid sluggish consumer spending in the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s biggest bank signed a cooperation pact with China’s culture and tourism ministry on Tuesday (Apr 2) to “stimulate” tourism investment and spending, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s official WeChat account.

ICBC and ministry will work together on key tourism-related construction projects, according to the statement. Some tourism agencies based in several Asian cities including Seoul, Tokyo and Thailand also signed agreements with ICBC’s branches.

China’s economy has been hampered by deflationary pressure and a protracted property crisis, dampening consumer spending. Tourism, however, has been a rare economic bright spot.

The country saw domestic tourism trips soar 93.3 per cent last year from 2022, with spending reaching 4.91 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 140.3 per cent.

During February’s eight-day Chinese New Year holiday, domestic trips rose 19 per cent from the pre-Covid 2019, while spending climbed 7.7 per cent.

SEE ALSO
Top China bank ICBC reports flat 2023 profit
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

Still, while overall trip spending has jumped, per capita travel spending is down compared with pre-pandemic years. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

China economy
Tourism
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

BREAKING NEWSBREAKING NEWS

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here