The Business Times
business-time-50

China starts bankruptcy liquidation of shadow bank Zhongzhi

The move signals regulators’ determination to draw a line under years of opaque shadow banking practices

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Apr 13, 2026 · 06:17 PM
    • Zhongrong International Trust, a unit of Zhongzhi, also faced liquidation last year after its state-appointed custodians concluded it was insolvent.
    • Zhongrong International Trust, a unit of Zhongzhi, also faced liquidation last year after its state-appointed custodians concluded it was insolvent. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

    [BEIJING] A Beijing court has ordered the liquidation of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group and its more than 300 affiliated companies, in a major step towards winding down one of China’s largest shadow banking conglomerates.

    The Beijing No 1 Intermediate People’s Court said it accepted the case on Friday (Apr 10) and creditors have until Jun 10 to submit their claims to the administrator, Beijing Dacheng Law Offices, according to a court notice.

    The move signals regulators’ determination to draw a line under years of opaque shadow banking practices, as courts and administrators seek to untangle complex inter-company guarantees and recover assets amid broader efforts to contain financial risks.

    Zhongzhi, once a key player in China’s shadow banking system, filed for bankruptcy in 2024 after its troubles sent shockwaves through the nation’s markets and dented economic confidence.

    The shadow bank and its units had defaulted on dozens of products sold to the public in 2023 and later revealed it was “severely insolvent.” China has since opened criminal investigations into its money management business and sentenced its ex-chairman to jail.

    Zhongrong International Trust, a unit of Zhongzhi, also faced liquidation last year after its state-appointed custodians concluded it was insolvent.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    China’s trust industry, after at least six rounds of restructuring since its inception in 1979, combines characteristics of commercial and investment banking, private equity and wealth management. Trust firms, which typically take deposits from rich individuals and companies to invest in various assets, were a major funding channel for real estate projects for years by issuing high-yield products with implicit return guarantees.

    The sector was buffeted in recent years by the nation’s protracted property crisis and crackdown on leverage, which has led to a number of bankruptcy cases including New China Trust and Sichuan Trust. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    shadow banksChinaLiquidation

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Visitors at the KL Tower. Industry observers say inbound trip cancellations have surged to approximately 5,000 in the past month.

    Malaysia tourism hit by fuel shock; tour prices may jump 50%

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stopped short of explicitly naming the US or Israel as aggressors, a telling omission from a country that otherwise speaks with little diplomatic timidity.

    Beijing’s calculated silence on the Iran war 

    US President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Busan last October.

    China pips the US if Asean is forced to choose, but analysts warn against reading it like a sports result

    Taxes can make up about 38% of the retail price of RON95 petrol in Vietnam, according to industry estimates.

    Vietnam acts fast to shield firms, households from fuel price surge

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More