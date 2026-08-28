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China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 3.3% profit rise in first half

Slowing credit growth and subdued loan demand weigh on banking sector’s profit outlook

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Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 05:27 PM
    • Net profit reached 173.682 billion yuan (US$25.85 billion) in the first half this year, up from 168.103 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.
    • Net profit reached 173.682 billion yuan (US$25.85 billion) in the first half this year, up from 168.103 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SHANGHAI] Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest lender by assets, reported on Friday (Aug 28) a 3.3 per cent rise in first-half net profit.

    Net profit reached 173.682 billion yuan (US$25.85 billion) in the first half this year, up from 168.103 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

    The results come as slowing credit growth and subdued loan demand weigh on the banking sector’s profit outlook.

    Net interest margin – a gauge of profitability – was 1.29 per cent at the end of June, unchanged from the end of March.

    The bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 1.29 per cent at end-June, compared with 1.31 per cent three months earlier. REUTERS

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    Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)Corporate earnings

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