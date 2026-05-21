Citadel Securities hires more than 60 across Asia, including Singapore
The firm will focus on hiring researchers, engineers and traders by tapping into the talent pool in Hong Kong
- Citadel Securities has been expanding in Asia with plans to bolster its “high-touch” business by allowing clients in the region to trade US equity blocks. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[HONG KONG] Citadel Securities hired more than 60 people across six markets in Asia this year, with nearly half in Hong Kong, as Ken Griffin bolsters the market maker’s footprint in the region.
Vikesh Kotecha, the company’s Asia-Pacific head, said in an e-mail that the firm will focus on hiring researchers, engineers and traders by tapping into the talent pool in Hong Kong, its largest regional office.
The company added more than 10 people each in Singapore and Australia this year.
Citadel Securities has been expanding in Asia with plans to bolster its “high-touch” business by allowing clients in the region to trade US equity blocks. It’s been intensifying competition with Wall Street firms through its expansion into block trades. BLOOMBERG
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