The Business Times
business-time-50

Citadel Securities hires more than 60 across Asia, including Singapore

The firm will focus on hiring researchers, engineers and traders by tapping into the talent pool in Hong Kong

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, May 21, 2026 · 11:04 AM
    • Citadel Securities has been expanding in Asia with plans to bolster its “high-touch” business by allowing clients in the region to trade US equity blocks.
    • Citadel Securities has been expanding in Asia with plans to bolster its “high-touch” business by allowing clients in the region to trade US equity blocks. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [HONG KONG] Citadel Securities hired more than 60 people across six markets in Asia this year, with nearly half in Hong Kong, as Ken Griffin bolsters the market maker’s footprint in the region.

    Vikesh Kotecha, the company’s Asia-Pacific head, said in an e-mail that the firm will focus on hiring researchers, engineers and traders by tapping into the talent pool in Hong Kong, its largest regional office.

    The company added more than 10 people each in Singapore and Australia this year.

    Citadel Securities has been expanding in Asia with plans to bolster its “high-touch” business by allowing clients in the region to trade US equity blocks. It’s been intensifying competition with Wall Street firms through its expansion into block trades. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hedge fundsAsia-Pacific

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The departure of food manufacturing operations from Singapore may not necessarily be reason for concern.

    Yeo’s, Tiger Beer and now Gardenia – flight of food manufacturing from Singapore might be just as planned

    Singtel's full-year EPS stands at S$0.3398, up from S$0.2434 for the previous financial year.

    Singtel H2 net profit down 20.9% at S$2.2 billion; telco open to Aussie minority partner in Optus

    Evidence showed the parties intended the 99-1 ratio to reflect both their legal and beneficial ownership of the property.

    Apex court rejects resulting trust claim in 99-1 condo dispute

    Teo Siong Seng, chief executive of Singamas, was named as one of the individuals alleged to be involved in price fixing.

    Singapore shipping veteran, SBF chair Teo Siong Seng and others accused by US of price fixing

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More