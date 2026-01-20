Citi downgrades European equities to neutral after Trump’s tariff threats

US President Donald Trump over the weekend threatened additional tariffs on eight European countries until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, ushering in fresh trade uncertainties. PHOTO: EPA

[SINGAPORE] Citi downgraded continental Europe on Tuesday to “neutral” for the first time in over a year, saying the latest step-up in transatlantic tensions and tariff uncertainty dented the near-term investment case for European equities.

“We downgrade Europe to Neutral in our global allocation,” Citi strategists said, noting their targets still point to an upside for the pan-European Stoxx 600 by the end of 2026, but they see more attractive risk-reward elsewhere. REUTERS