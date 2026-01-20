The Business Times

Citi downgrades European equities to neutral after Trump’s tariff threats

Summarise
    • US President Donald Trump over the weekend threatened additional tariffs on eight European countries until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, ushering in fresh trade uncertainties.
    • US President Donald Trump over the weekend threatened additional tariffs on eight European countries until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, ushering in fresh trade uncertainties. PHOTO: EPA
    Published Tue, Jan 20, 2026 · 09:19 AM

    [SINGAPORE] Citi downgraded continental Europe on Tuesday to “neutral” for the first time in over a year, saying the latest step-up in transatlantic tensions and tariff uncertainty dented the near-term investment case for European equities.

    US President Donald Trump over the weekend threatened additional tariffs on eight European countries until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, ushering in fresh trade uncertainties.

    “We downgrade Europe to Neutral in our global allocation,” Citi strategists said, noting their targets still point to an upside for the pan-European Stoxx 600 by the end of 2026, but they see more attractive risk-reward elsewhere. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CitiDonald TrumpTariffsEurope stocksGreenlandEurope

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More