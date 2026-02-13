Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser’s pay rises to US$42 million after banner year

Fraser received US$34.5 million in total compensation in 2024

CITIGROUP said on Thursday it had approved US$42 million for CEO Jane Fraser’s total compensation for 2025, up nearly 22 per cent from a year earlier.

Investors have cheered Fraser’s efforts to streamline management, cut jobs and sell businesses, boosting the stock 65.8 per cent last year. It outperformed peers and an index tracking bank stocks by a wide margin.

The move follows similar hikes for top bosses at rivals Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as Wall Street giants gear up for what is widely expected to be a bumper year for dealmaking.

In a filing explaining the compensation, Citigroup highlighted record revenues across its core businesses, regulatory progress, and comparable pay for CEOs at similar financial institutions.

The compensation includes US$1.5 million of base salary, US$6.075 million in cash incentive and the rest in deferred incentives, the bank said on Thursday. Fraser had received US$34.5 million in total compensation in 2024.

Reuters reported last week that Citigroup executives are becoming more optimistic that they will be able to finish compliance work on major regulatory punishments.

The lifting of the consent orders would be a monumental shift and enable Citigroup to sharpen its focus on profit growth after six years of intensive compliance work involving thousands of employees. REUTERS