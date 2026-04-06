The Business Times

Citigroup pushes back Fed rate cut timeline after strong US job numbers

Downside risks for the labour market are mounting from a war with Iran that has no clear end in sight

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Published Mon, Apr 6, 2026 · 01:16 PM
    • Citigroup says weak hiring will push the unemployment rate higher in the summer, similar to the last few years.
    • Citigroup says weak hiring will push the unemployment rate higher in the summer, similar to the last few years. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Citigroup has pushed back its Fed rate-cut timeline, citing unexpectedly strong US job gains and persistent inflation risks.

    The Wall Street brokerage now expects a total of 75 basis points of rate cuts in September, October and December instead of June, July and September, according to a note dated April 3.

    “We continue to think signs of a weakening labour market will result in cuts later in the year. But the timing of upcoming data suggests a later start to rate cuts than we had previously been expecting,” Citigroup said.

    US job growth rebounded more than expected in March as a strike by healthcare workers ended and temperatures warmed up, but downside risks for the labour market are mounting from a war with Iran that has no clear end in sight.

    Citigroup says weak hiring will push the unemployment rate higher in the summer, similar to the last few years. REUTERS

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    CitiInterest ratesUS Federal ReserveUS economyJobsUnited States

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