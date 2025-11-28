CME trading halted due to cooling issue at data centres
- Futures trading for the US S&P 500 and Nasdaq along with foreign exchange products were affected. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] Exchange operator CME Group said on Friday trading in derivative markets was halted due to a cooling issue at data centres.
“Support is working to resolve the issue in the near term and will advise clients of Pre-Open details as soon as they are available,” CME said in a statement.
