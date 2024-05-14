Coinbase investigating system outage as crypto prices slide

COINBASE Global, the largest US crypto exchange, is experiencing a system outage.

The company notified users on its website at 12.19 pm Singapore time on Tuesday (May 14), assuring them that their funds were safe. Over two hours later, Coinbase said in an update that it is “seeing some services recover” but is still working on fixing the issue, adding that customers may still experience “connectivity problems.”

Crypto prices have fallen since the outage began. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was trading at US$61,975 as of 3.11 pm in Singapore on Tuesday, down 1.8 per cent on the day, while Ether was down about 1.4 per cent to trade at US$2,913.

Coinbase’s website indicated that the outage had interrupted trading on the exchange’s website and mobile app.

Exchanges are central components to the digital asset world, yet they’ve frequently gone down over the years when traffic on blockchain networks gets too high or other technical issues arise.

The exchange also suffered technical issues in March that caused some users’ accounts to show a balance of zero. That glitch coincided with a rally that saw the price of Bitcoin rising to record levels a few weeks later.

SEE ALSO Coinbase must face US securities regulator’s lawsuit

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

A spokesperson for Coinbase directed Bloomberg to a post on X regarding the status of the exchange.

Shares of Coinbase were little changed in pre-market trading. The stock has risen around 15 per cent so far this year. BLOOMBERG