The Business Times
business-time-50

Crypto exchange Coinbase logs third straight quarterly loss on trading slowdown

Its transaction revenue dropped 21 per cent to US$599 million during Q2

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 07:52 AM
    • The company reported a loss of US$359.5 million, or US$1.36 per share, for the quarter ended Jun 30.
    • The company reported a loss of US$359.5 million, or US$1.36 per share, for the quarter ended Jun 30. PHOTO: REUTERS

    COINBASE Global posted a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday (Jul 30) as a prolonged downturn in cryptocurrency markets dented its trading volumes, sending the digital-asset exchange’s shares 5.3 per cent lower after the bell.

    Cryptocurrency markets came under pressure during the April-to-June quarter as investors shunned riskier assets amid uncertainty over US interest rates, geopolitical tensions and persistent outflows from crypto investment products. The weakness extended a retreat from record highs reached in October.

    Coinbase’s transaction revenue dropped 21 per cent to US$599 million during the quarter, from US$764 million a year earlier.

    “This deep and sluggish crypto winter has continued to put pressure on Coinbase and regulatory clarity is not happening fast enough,” said Third Bridge analyst Jacob Zuller. “Tokenised equities and perpetual futures could offset spot crypto trading volumes, but Coinbase is behind on both.”

    Robinhood Markets, a much smaller firm in terms of the number of token offerings, also reported a 38 per cent slump in second-quarter crypto transaction revenue, suggesting softer trading volumes across the market.

    Without a crypto market turnaround, Coinbase would hope for accelerated adoption of stablecoins, Zuller said.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    In June, a consortium including Visa, Mastercard and Coinbase launched a new joint stablecoin in a bid to broaden adoption.

    Clarity Act

    Coinbase has been looking to the Clarity Act, introduced in May last year, to provide long-sought regulatory clarity for digital-asset trading platforms.

    Senate Republicans released a revised version of the Act last week, as negotiations on the legislation come down to the wire before Congress departs for August recess.

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a call with analysts that he is “pretty optimistic” the legislation will get to a full Senate floor vote.

    “There’s a lot of last-minute negotiations happening, which to me is a sign that everyone is invested in getting something over the line.”

    Revenue from Coinbase’s subscription and services unit — which includes businesses outside trading — fell 12.2 per cent to US$555.1 million.

    The company reported a loss of US$359.5 million, or US$1.36 per share, for the quarter ended Jun 30, compared with a profit of US$1.43 billion, or US$5.14 per share, a year earlier. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Coinbase

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    As at the end of June, 79% of Singapore’s total car population of 653,442 units were privately owned.

    Private car population falls to lowest since 2019 as rental car numbers hit record high

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    The reductions would impact around 8 per cent of the 8,500 non-frontline roles which are part of the company’s production and operations business.

    BP to cut 700 jobs as it simplifies company, internal email shows

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More