The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Daiwa Securities to invest US$330 million in Aozora Bank

This will make Daiwa Securities the bank’s biggest shareholder

Published Mon, May 13, 2024 · 06:07 PM
Share this article.

Daiwa Securities Group will take a stake in Aozora Bank, giving the bank access to fresh capital after it posted losses stemming from turmoil in the US property market. 

Daiwa will buy about US$330 million in newly issued shares from Aozora, giving it roughly 15.6 per cent of voting rights, the companies said in a filing. This would make it the bank’s biggest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

The mid-sized bank shocked the market in February with losses on its portfolio of office property loans in the US. Aozora has also drawn market attention after a Japanese activist fund became one of its biggest shareholders. City Index Eleventh, a fund with ties to Japan’s most prominent activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, has built an 8.9 per cent stake in the bank. 

Daiwa and Aozora plan to cooperate in four areas: wealth management, real estate, mergers and acquisitions and startups. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Aozora Bank
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here