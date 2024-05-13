Daiwa Securities to invest US$330 million in Aozora Bank
This will make Daiwa Securities the bank’s biggest shareholder
Daiwa Securities Group will take a stake in Aozora Bank, giving the bank access to fresh capital after it posted losses stemming from turmoil in the US property market.
Daiwa will buy about US$330 million in newly issued shares from Aozora, giving it roughly 15.6 per cent of voting rights, the companies said in a filing. This would make it the bank’s biggest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The mid-sized bank shocked the market in February with losses on its portfolio of office property loans in the US. Aozora has also drawn market attention after a Japanese activist fund became one of its biggest shareholders. City Index Eleventh, a fund with ties to Japan’s most prominent activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, has built an 8.9 per cent stake in the bank.
Daiwa and Aozora plan to cooperate in four areas: wealth management, real estate, mergers and acquisitions and startups. BLOOMBERG
