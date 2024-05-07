DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells S$2.7 million worth of bank shares
Lender’s net profit for 2024 likely to be able to exceed its record levels seen last year
DBS : D05 0% chief executive officer Piyush Gupta has gained S$2.7 million after selling 75,000 of his shares in the bank, according to a filing on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday (May 7).
The transaction was carried out last Friday at S$35.70 apiece.
After the sale, which accounted for about 2.7 per cent of his DBS holdings, Gupta still owns 0.095 per cent, or over 2.7 million of the bank’s ordinary shares, though not as the registered holder but under a trust.
He previously held 0.098 per cent, or close to 2.8 million shares, before the sale.
Gupta sold a day after he said that DBS’ net profit for 2024 will likely be able to exceed its record levels in 2023.
This was a “reasonable assumption” given a strong first-quarter performance by South-east Asia’s largest lender, with net profit up 15 per cent to S$2.95 billion for the quarter.
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
The bank’s Q1 net profit beat the S$2.5 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. Excluding integration costs for Citibank Taiwan, net profit would have been a record S$2.96 billion.
DBS also posted several record numbers in Q1, with return on equity at 19.4 per cent and total income up 13 per cent to S$5.56 billion.
Group net interest margin remained stable at 2.14 per cent, compared to 2.13 per cent in the previous quarter.
Shares of DBS rose 0.3 per cent or S$0.12 to close at S$35.90 on Tuesday.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells S$2.7 million worth of bank shares
Over S$646,000 spent to store, maintain, safeguard assets in money laundering case
Philippines eyes US$2 billion in its first global bond this year
UniCredit jumps past 60 billion euro market cap to join elite club
New Thai finance minister downplays row with central bank
China's CICC may cut investment banking headcount by at least 10% this year