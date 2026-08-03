DBS names former Ping An chief innovation officer Jonathan Larsen to board

He is expected to strengthen overall board composition with his financial services expertise

Larsen most recently served as the chief innovation officer of Ping An Group, as well as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Ping An Global Voyager Fund. PHOTO: DBS

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group Holdings on Monday (Aug 3) announced the appointment of financial services and technology veteran Jonathan Larsen to the boards of both the group and DBS Bank .

The appointment takes effect immediately.

Larsen, 60, is expected to strengthen the overall composition of the DBS boards with his deep financial services expertise and track record of harnessing technology and innovation to drive business growth, the bank said in a press statement.

Most recently, Larsen served as the chief innovation officer of Ping An Group, as well as the chairman and chief executive officer of the Ping An Global Voyager Fund. He held these positions from May 2017 until his retirement in February this year.

During his tenure at Ping An, he was responsible for introducing new technologies, platforms and business models to support the Chinese conglomerate’s domestic and international expansion.

Prior to his Ping An stint, Larsen spent 18 years at Citigroup. His last role at the US bank was global head of its retail banking and mortgage businesses, overseeing operations across 19 countries. His previous senior management roles at Citigroup also included region head of the Asia-Pacific consumer business and country head of Singapore.

Earlier in his career, Larsen was a principal in the financial services practice of global management consulting firm Booz Allen & Hamilton.

DBS chairman Peter Seah welcomed the appointment, noting that Larsen brings a “unique combination of financial services expertise, technology leadership and innovation experience” shaped through decades of senior leadership at top global and Asian financial institutions.

The bank on Monday also announced that it hired Nitin Chengappa, a former Standard Chartered banker, to head its wealth management business in India as it bets on rising demand for tailored products there.