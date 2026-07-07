DBS, OCBC and UOB shares hit all-time highs as sentiment improves

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DBS climbs 2.7% to a record S$68.72 after Citi lifted its target prices for all three banks

This comes after a Citi note on Tuesday that lifted target prices for all Singapore banks, with a leading preference and “buy” call for DBS. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of all three Singapore banks hit all-time highs on Tuesday (Jul 7) after a Citi note earlier in the day that lifted the target prices for the trio.

DBS shares rose as much as 2.7 per cent, adding S$1.81 per share as they climbed to a peak of S$68.72 as at 4.15 pm. Over 3.8 million shares changed hands, with the bank’s market capitalisation rising more than S$5 billion.

OCBC jumped 3.4 per cent to a high of S$26.37, while UOB hit a record after rising as much as 2.7 per cent to S$41.60.

This comes after Citi identified DBS as the preferred local bank pick with a “buy” call, followed by OCBC with a “buy” and UOB with a “neutral”.

Citi analyst Tan Yong Hong said he expects about a 10 per cent earnings growth for DBS in the 2027 and 2028 financial years on loans growth recovery. This lending boost will increase the bank’s profit margins on loans and bring in higher everyday service fees, he said.

According to the report, the turnaround is heavily driven by structural shifts in system liquidity. During the recent US rate cut cycle, the local one-month Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) benchmark interest rate plunged 2.7 percentage points peak-to-trough to around 1 per cent by mid-2026.

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This drop significantly outpaced the 1.75 percentage point decline in US rates due to flushed liquidity in the Singapore system.

However, banking dynamics are reversing. Banking system data from May 2026 showed that loan growth grew 8.7 per cent year on year, outstripping deposit growth of 6.8 per cent. This pushed the loan-to-deposit ratio back up to 68.7 per cent, while the current account savings account ratio slid 50 basis points to 54 per cent.

Citi noted that Sora rates will find strong support as long as consumer and corporate lending continue to soak up excess system liquidity. Consequently, Citi upgraded its net interest margin forecasts by up to five basis points, targeting a recovery closer to 2019 levels.

The brokerage also lifted its sector loan growth forecast to between 6 and 7 per cent, up from 5 per cent previously, which is expected to boost non-wealth fees such as trade and loan-related services.

Clear preferences

Citi highlighted DBS’ strong dividend per share visibility and its position as a premier Asia wealth proxy as the key reasons for its preference over the other Singapore banks.

Driven by net interest income upgrades, Citi’s earnings estimates for DBS stand 5 to 8 per cent ahead of consensus expectations.

OCBC is still favoured, though, with Citi positioning the stock for growth and a return on equity (ROE) catchup with DBS. The brokerage’s estimates for OCBC sit 2 to 5 per cent ahead of the street, noting that the current price-to-book valuation gap presents a buying opportunity if the ROE gap narrows.

Meanwhile, UOB remains a “neutral” hold. Investors are continuing to monitor its wealth and loan growth trajectories, which currently lag behind its peers.

Citi noted that UOB’s earnings projections remain strictly in line with street expectations, reflecting a wider valuation gap relative to its competitors.